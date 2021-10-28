Letter: Running for school board

I am Dr. David Miller. In November I’ll be on the ballot for one of the four Carlisle Area School District school director positions. I mentioned last spring during the primaries, that as a clinical child psychologist, I hope to help the district improve social and emotional wellness programs. I am not running for financial gain since there is no pay, nor for positional power. In some ways, I wish another would be doing this. Nonetheless, I know I can make a difference and have the expertise to do so.

With over 20 years of clinical behavior health experience, I am acutely aware of the suffering and increased anxiety and depression that has occurred for some students and teachers, as well as the academic struggles our kids and teachers have endured from this pandemic. As a parent of three children in the district, I can relate to the frustration of having less than ideal access to curriculum and opportunities for parents and teachers to share thoughts and opinions on policies that significantly impact our children and teachers.

If elected to the school board, in addition to social and emotional wellness development, I would strive to improve communication and transparency between the district, parents and teachers. I am also strongly motivated to keep our children and teachers who want to be in the classroom in the classroom because the negative emotional and academic outcomes we endured last year cannot occur again. In addition, I would advocate to eliminate or reduce mask wear as soon as possible and, for those who prefer or choose online learning models, would strive to advance the quality of the Carlisle Virtual Academy curriculum. I would value the opportunity to represent parents, children and teachers on the Carlisle school board. I respectfully request your vote in November.

David Miller

Carlisle

