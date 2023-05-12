Next Tuesday, we go to the polls to select local community leaders. Many positions will be decided, but one that affects our children is critically important. In Middlesex/Monroe, two of the current school board members are stepping down after a combined 20 years of service. Barb Geistwhite and Heather Dunn are supporting us in our efforts to replace them. As candidates for Cumberland Valley School Board, Cindy Lehman and I have focused on issues while some of our opponents have spread discord and disinformation. When it comes to educating and supporting our young people, Cumberland Valley has an exceptional reputation. We have the lowest taxes in three counties, we are in the top 2% in the state for value per pupil dollar spent, and we are ranked No. 1 in Cumberland County for the quality of education. We are among the fastest growing districts in the state. If you judge a school district by the number of people moving in, Cumberland Valley is leading the pack! It is this reputation for excellence we want to continue. Please vote for Anne Marie Fenton and Cindy Lehman on May 16! Cindy is a mathematics professor and mentors students on their path to becoming teachers. I served honorably and with distinction in the U.S. Air Force for 32 years; I want to bring that service to Cumberland Valley. Cindy and I are the positive candidates who will bring integrity and continued academic excellence to Cumberland Valley schools.