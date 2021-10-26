Letter: Running for CommUNITY

My name is Rick Coplen. I respectfully request your vote on Nov. 2 to re-elect me to serve as an experienced team member of our Carlisle Area School District board. Today’s challenges present extraordinary dangers and opportunities for public education. A lifetime of commUNITY and military service in Carlisle and beyond demonstrate my crisis-tested ability and willingness to:

• Stand firm against attempts to inject partisan politics into CASD board decision-making

• Vote to ensure safe, in-person learning for all students who want it, given all appropriate health and safety precautions

• Vote for full and fair funding for education, career training, athletics and extracurricular activities for all our public-school children

• Vote to invest in high-quality public education and responsibly maintain the fiscal sustainability of CASD, in the face of continued inadequate state funding, and a lack of charter school and retirement system reform from Harrisburg

• Collaborate with fellow board members to hire an outstanding superintendent to replace our current outstanding superintendent, Christina Spielbauer

• Connect people and build our commUNITY to educate ALL our children

• Continue to act on my belief that “education ... is the most important subject which we as a people can be engaged in.” (Lincoln)

My proven track record on all the above is well documented in The Sentinel and www.facebook.com/RickCoplenForSchoolBoard.

Exciting days are ahead, including our CASD efforts to:

• Reimagine and reconfigure our elementary schools

• Reconceptualize our teaching techniques, given advancements and lessons learned during the COVID pandemic

• Significantly upgrade athletic facilities used by all students, including student-athletes

Building a better future for all our public-school children requires collaboration across our entire CommUNITY. Let's get to work!

Thanks for voting Nov. 2.

Rick Coplen

Carlisle

