Many people are asking me why I have chosen to run for commissioner. I felt compelled to take this path because I have been a witness to appalling dysfunction and lack of collaboration from the current commissioners. In my 30 years of experience in business, I know you must collaborate to accomplish goals. Government is no different. You can work with other counties, municipal leaders and elected officials without compromising your integrity to achieve positive results. I spent my career working as a conservative fiscal manager of assets, while looking for new ways to streamline and improve delivery of service. I will do this as a commissioner in collaboration with the many excellent department managers across the county. It is easy for me to identify areas for improvement because I can view things from a fresh perspective. I am not mired down in doing things as they have always been done, a common practice within our courthouse walls.
What we currently have is a 20-year career politician in Gary Eichelberger, and he will say anything to keep his job. He has made false claims about me and misrepresented the truth. Equally disturbing is that what he says and what he does are two very different things. His current “anti-woke” stance is in stark contrast to his record requiring Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training for employees, along with a “Climate Action Plan” for the county. His treatment of employees is unsettling, and it needs to stop. Eichelberger has even chastised colleagues via email as being “damn dumb” for simply requesting to stop wearing a mask after being vaccinated, allowable per the CDC guidelines.
I’m running because what I see is wrong, and Cumberland County residents deserve better. It’s time for change.
Kelly Neiderer
Middlesex Township