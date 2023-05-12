Many people are asking me why I have chosen to run for commissioner. I felt compelled to take this path because I have been a witness to appalling dysfunction and lack of collaboration from the current commissioners. In my 30 years of experience in business, I know you must collaborate to accomplish goals. Government is no different. You can work with other counties, municipal leaders and elected officials without compromising your integrity to achieve positive results. I spent my career working as a conservative fiscal manager of assets, while looking for new ways to streamline and improve delivery of service. I will do this as a commissioner in collaboration with the many excellent department managers across the county. It is easy for me to identify areas for improvement because I can view things from a fresh perspective. I am not mired down in doing things as they have always been done, a common practice within our courthouse walls.