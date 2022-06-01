Letter: Ruled by a few

America is falling short. We are in danger of losing the rights of pro-choice. We don't have a decent living wage. We don't have affordable medical access for everyone. We are losing our clean environment. We don't have responsible gun control laws. And the list goes on. The majority of Americans want these things and want them now. But our demands have not been answered, and I have finally realized why. There are probably 10 states, and districts in other states, that don't want the above. They have elected lawmakers at the federal and state level that agreed with them, and, in turn, those lawmakers have dammed and damned the flow of progress. It's not wrong. After all, they are doing what their constituents want. But with that process, the minority is running the country with their lawmakers by stonewalling legislation that can move us forward. But these lawmakers are still supposed to represent all of us. They are more worried about being re-elected than doing what is right. On occasion they feed us laws that are no more than hamburger. But we need laws that are prime rib.