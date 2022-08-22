Letter: Risky business

“Extreme. Radical. Risky.” Words Republicans hurl at Democrats. But who, really, typifies such descriptions?

Extreme is decreeing women of any age have no choice but to bear every child they ever conceive, even by accident, rape or incest. Extreme is denying your granddaughter the right to choose whether she will become a mother at 14 or get an education and raise her future children in a secure home. It’s forcing a mother of four to have yet another child when she can’t support those she has. Sentencing families to poverty.

Radical is promoting autocrats like Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister who preached racial purity to enthusiastic CPAC attendees. For anyone who visits Hungary, racial purity is on display on the Pest bank of the Danube in Budapest where cast-iron replicas of shoes memorialize Jews forced by Hungarian militias to strip during the winter of 1944-45. Men, women, children were bound together by twos and threes and one of each group shot, pulling the others with them into the icy river. All that remained were their shoes.

Risky is ignoring scientific fact. Denying climate change, taking cash from fossil fuel industries, citing dominion over earth, pooh-poohing any notion that chugging carbon into the atmosphere has something to do with the planet warming. Whole towns go up in flames, aquifers run dry, homes routinely wash away. People die. If a foreign entity wreaked this havoc on us, we’d be at war. Leaders who won’t admit the cause of these disasters know we are in danger. Yet they do nothing. Is doing nothing a risk you’re willing to take?

Do something. In November, vote. Vote to keep abortion safe and legal. Vote bigots out of office. Vote for those who’ll protect the earth for our children.

Eileen Graham

Gardners