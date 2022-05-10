Letter: Rights of women

This just in from Kabul, Afghanistan: A decree from the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry that all Afghan women wear head-to-toe clothing in public, showing only their eyes. “We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” said Khalid Hanafi, of that ministry.

But could there be more to it than the “best interests” of Afghan women?

The decree also stated that if women have no important work outside it is better for them to stay at home. “Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else,” Hanafi said.

So, it was really about religion, right?

The Taliban is turning back the clock on the rights of Afghan women, severely restricting their movement and access to media. In March, they decided against opening schools to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a previous promise and opting to appease their hardline base.

While differences are great between the two situations, parallels surely exist between the Afghan government’s new restrictions on Afghan women and the SCOTUS leaked draft decision on Roe v. Wade. In both cases, religious ideology is being imposed to restrict the rights of the female half of the population.

Many in the forced-birth crowd believe in “woman as vessel.” That women exist to create children. That women’s own lives are less important than any life they might bear. That a zygote, embryo or fetus is not part of the woman's own body. Others are cravenly using this issue as a springboard to take away additional rights in the future.

Whatever the reason, it’s clear that the GOP, the party that claims they want to keep government out of your life, really doesn’t. If you disagree with their stance, vote! Vote like your rights depend on it! Because they literally do.

John Sigle

Carlisle

