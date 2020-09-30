Letter: Right veto for Wolf

Dear Editor:

Kudos to Gov. Wolf for vetoing legislation that would have blocked Pennsylvania from entering a critically important program that requires polluting fossil fuel plants to pay for the social and health costs of carbon emissions they release into the air we all breathe.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — or RGGI — is essential to help create and preserve clean energy jobs in Pennsylvania and reduce harmful emissions that negatively impact public health and our overall quality of life.

Pennsylvania lawmakers’ ought to abandon efforts to continue blocking RGGI and instead focus on moving Pennsylvania forward on this critical issue.

Joel Hicks

Carlisle

