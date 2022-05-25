 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Right to abortion?

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

If you leave your front door open hoping no comes in, and someone does, you have the right to kill them; it's your home, your choice. Right?

Alden Lewis

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thank you to the community

Letter: Thank you to the community

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club wishes to thank our community for supporting another successful year for the Annual Warm the Children program. From …

Letter: As a people, who are we?

Letter: As a people, who are we?

“First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging t…

Letter: Principle of equality

Letter: Principle of equality

The first founding principle of our nation is equality: “We hold these truths to be self-evident ...” The best moments in our history are when…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News