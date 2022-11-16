Letter: Right thing for Claremont funds

Since I have not spoken publicly on the Claremont issue, I guess I’m a member of the silent majority.
Claremont was once the “county home.” Among other people, it supported those in our community who could not afford nursing home care. Although proceeds from the sale of Claremont are now public funds, the total amount of these proceeds should be reinvested to continue to provide benevolent care to those in need. This would not be taxpayer funded or unwise use of public tax money. It is simply the right thing to do.
Now I suppose because of this opinion, I’m a vocal lobbyist.
Margaret Butts
Newville