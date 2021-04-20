Letter: RGGI a must for Pennsylvania

Dear Editor:

Pennsylvania should join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to mitigate the impacts of climate change. As an educator, I see students, across the political spectrum, become frustrated to learn that we’ve known about the impact of carbon dioxide for decades, but have waited for a crisis to act.

In my work, people often ask me, “what can I do to limit climate change?” I used to list out individual actions but have recently realized people ask not because they are unaware, but because they feel hopeless their individual actions will make an impact. However, we need to remember together we degraded the atmosphere, and it is our collective actions that can reverse these impacts. While climate change poses many concerns and is a long mountain to climb, I see hope springing up.

RGGI is a way Pennsylvania can step toward hope; it is poised to reduce CO2 in Pennsylvania by 188 million tons by 2030. In other states, it has reduced power sector CO2 emissions by 45%. It can also spur creativity and investment in renewable technology and support job growth in the state.

We must take this step toward hope now and create the cleaner world we want to live in!

Brandon Hoover

Mechanicsburg

