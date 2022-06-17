Letter: Returning to faith

Words and more words! The more we hear, the worse they get. America needs help! But who can help her? Almighty God is its one and only hope. God even tells us in His word the answer found in II Chronicles 7:14. Pastors need to preach the pure Word of God. We can’t just be “Sunday” Christians. Many children today don’t even get taken to church and Sunday School. How can they hear about who our loving Heavenly Father is? America bless God and then God will bless America.