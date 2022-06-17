 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Returning to faith

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Words and more words! The more we hear, the worse they get. America needs help! But who can help her? Almighty God is its one and only hope. God even tells us in His word the answer found in II Chronicles 7:14. Pastors need to preach the pure Word of God. We can’t just be “Sunday” Christians. Many children today don’t even get taken to church and Sunday School. How can they hear about who our loving Heavenly Father is? America bless God and then God will bless America.

Nancy K. Schwartz

Boiling Springs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not fit for office

Letter: Not fit for office

According to the recent testimony at the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, our representative, Scot…

Letter: Transgender numbers growing

Letter: Transgender numbers growing

Suicide. It’s a statistic that news outlets and doctors claim threatens trans youth most. And, to run from it, many suggest running towards ge…

Letter: Protect your rights

Letter: Protect your rights

The Republican candidate for governor claims there are untold numbers of dead voters and “ghost voters” registered in Pennsylvania. His soluti…

Letter: Guns and voters

Letter: Guns and voters

On Memorial Day we remembered our war heroes. But we don’t really have to worry about a war with Russia, China or even a war between the state…

Letter: Ultimate hypocrisy

Letter: Ultimate hypocrisy

Mr. Dick Polman's June 1 commentary "Everything old is new again" likes to throw around high sounding terminology such as innocents, decency, …

Letter: Ruled by a few

Letter: Ruled by a few

America is falling short. We are in danger of losing the rights of pro-choice. We don't have a decent living wage. We don't have affordable me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News