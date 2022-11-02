Letter: Rethink a vote for Fetterman

We all know the economy is in shambles. The price of just about everything is going sky high, with no ceiling. Crime is out of control beyond what we could ever have imagined. Our bank accounts are disappearing faster than an April snow. I could go on and on but I think you already know how bad things are. I also think you already know a vote for Mr. Fetterman would escalate all of the above. He missed paying his taxes 60 some times, but says he will support raising your taxes. With crime going rampant he wants to empty our prisons to give them a second chance. A second chance at what? He endorsed the Philadelphia DA and praised him for using the criminal reform to let two convicted murders out of prison. Mr. Harris, one of the men the DA let out of prison is again accused of murdering another person last month. Fetterman also wants to defund the police. How did that work out in other cities where they defunded the police? Not too good. In 2018 Fetterman said he did not support fracking. Now he's saying he always supported fracking. Just another of his lies. Is this the kind of person you want to make the decisions for Pennsylvania? All this should concern each and every Pennsylvanian, no matter what political party you are. If you are concerned about the future for yourself, your children and your grandchildren, and were thinking of voting for Mr. Fetterman, please give it considerable thought before you do. If you think things can’t get any worse, vote Fetterman and see.