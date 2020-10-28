Letter: Results matter

Dear Editor:

I’ve lived in central Pennsylvania for nearly my entire life, and I’ve heard my fair share of politicians talk. Politicians talk the talk, but very few walk the walk.

Sen. Mike Regan has delivered on the promises he made to the residents of Cumberland and York counties when he was elected to the state Senate.

After spending nearly a quarter century in the United States Marshals Service, hunting down fugitives, protecting judges, and securing federal buildings, Mike used that experience and led Pennsylvania’s efforts after the Stoneman Douglas school shooting to make our children, teachers, and schools safer than ever before. Without raising taxes, nearly $200 million has been allocated for school safety and security measures. This is on top of record level funding for public education.

But Mike didn’t stop there, he had bi-partisan legislation signed into law that prevents convicted drug dealers from collecting welfare so that those dollars can go to our state’s most vulnerable people.