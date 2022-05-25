Letter: Responsibility to reuse

In a world and at a time of increasingly troubling existential concerns, I would like to address a seemingly more trivial concern.

Wegman's is doing away with single-use plastic bags. Various cities are banning them. Single-use bags are an eyesore and a danger to the environment. Yet small businesses use "Thank you" bags for their customers' purchases. We use them for bagging up veggies for compost or for small garbage. The environmental concern, though, is significant.

But that discussion is not integral to the main point.

I drive throughout Cumberland County on a daily basis, both main roads and back country roads. The trash I see blowing about and littering the roadsides and stuck in trees and fencerows is disgusting. Single-use bags, packing materials, fast food containers, papers, bottles, cans and other refuse litter the roadsides. This trash is not only an eyesore, but dangerous to wildlife in every habitat.

Yes, single-use bags should be discontinued, especially in large retail operations. And where and when possible, use canvas or reusable bags. But they do have uses. Rather, the problem and its solution are individual in nature. It is our responsibility, as individuals, to use then recycle these bags; to put one in our vehicle to hold trash until it can be disposed of properly; to clean up our properties and neighborhoods; to care about the world we live in and share with all of life.

Anthony Bosak

South Middleton Township

