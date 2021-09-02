 Skip to main content
Letter: Responsibility to mask up
I understand Sen. [Mike] Regan's wish to express his constituents' concerns with masking. As an educated man, I am sure he can see that if a group is not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, the choice of wearing a mask or not in a closed environment will not work. This is an airborne illness; your right to not wear a mask ends at your nose. If you don't wear a mask, then you must isolate. If you want freedom to associate, as in a school setting, then you must be vaccinated or wear a mask. With freedom comes responsibility. The unvaccinated and the unmasked do not have the right to infect those around them.

Brian Robertson

Mount Holly Springs

