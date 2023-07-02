In the recent letter to The Sentinel titled "Accommodation or approbation," Al Shine asserts that “the Gay Pride movement has gone beyond the demand that LGBTQ+ persons be treated with dignity to demanding that their behavior be applauded.” While I don’t speak for the LGBTQ+ community, I don’t see it that way.

Freedom of thought and religion are well recognized rights and traditions of our culture and law. But as cultural and legal acceptance of the rights of the LGBTQ+ community has progressed, those who oppose these changes tend to feel victimized because their beliefs have lost sway over legal and systemic biases that have long held against that community.

Shine writes that “It is not right to demand that such persons be required by law to take actions which directly imply their approbation of LBGTQ+ actions (e.g., bake a wedding cake for a gay marriage).” Are we talking about a cake freely given as a gift or a business transaction with a bakery business? The latter isn’t that different from the case of refusing to serve Blacks at a public lunch counter.

Shine writes that those who believe this is a violation of [their] moral law "are told they must change their views or at best be labelled as unloving bigots, or at worst be “canceled.”’ Sir, you won’t disappear. You don’t seem to understand that any pushback you might face will pale by comparison to the extreme social stigma suffered by gays just a few decades ago and which trans people still face.

Cultural norms change. Women can vote. Slavery is no longer legal. You’re free to express your opinion; others are free to respond. Yes, this should be done with respect. Can you see how your publicly labeling LGBTQ+ people as immoral might be considered disrespectful?

John Sigle

Carlisle