I’m addressing false allegations made by the Cumberland County Republican Committee, in reference to the conduct of protestors at its disciplinary meeting this past Saturday, where nine elected committee persons were suspended or removed.

A CCRC rep claimed that protestors “blocked access to our ... meeting, physically assaulted committee persons and destroyed property.” Precisely who made these false allegations?

I was there as a volunteer, citizen journalist livestreaming for Harrisburg100, a social news media site; I wore an ID badge and was present ‘til the last of the protestors left.

They did what protestors do (perhaps I should clarify – not what Antifa/Democrat protestors do: no bricks were thrown, no cars were tipped, no fires were lit); but they held signs and were buzzing with conversation about the unconstitutional meeting taking place inside.

There were no cops because they simply weren’t needed. At one point, the West Shore Elks brought a sergeant-at-arms outside to monitor things, perhaps because one anonymous protestor had a more taunting, verbal style of baiting meeting attendees to respond to him - but this was not the character of the protest at large by any measure!

The identity of who made these allegations needs to be known - and rest assured, nothing is released that the chairman himself doesn’t approve.

Lastly, I now understand how politics got the reputation “dirty.” Because I’ve seen how political figures malign other activists using backdoor channels, but this time it’s gone too far by making a false statement in print, smearing an entire group of upstanding citizens. I’m familiar with some of these people and they are just like me: moms and dads and grandparents who see the tide is turning in our country, and want Republicans to stand up and have a backbone against this culture targeting our children!

Caroline Machiraju

Camp Hill