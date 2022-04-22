Letter: Response to CSE in schools

Dear Sentinel Editor:

I would like to respond to the April 14 letter by a reader defending Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) in our schools and address its many inaccuracies.

The writer states that CSE results in fewer unwanted pregnancies. This may be true for certain types of sex ed in certain areas and age groups. However, the CSE of today is not the sex ed that you and I may have grown up with.

Today’s education establishment seeks to oversexualize young children with controversial ideas, even graphic depictions of sexual acts, that are either age-inappropriate, conflict with parents’ values or are factually unsubstantiated. This is occurring to differing degrees in different schools districts, but the end goal is the same: to call into question every norm of society and to further confuse children about sexuality before they are developmentally ready to assess radical ideas, e.g., choosing a gender other than their biological gender at young ages.

As for the point that some parents abuse their children and therefore are not deserving of “defense,” no one would defend child abuse of any kind. To say we should not defend parents’ rights because some are bad parents is like saying no one should have rights because some will abuse them. Part of living in a free society is knowing that some will make bad choices.

Parents who abuse their children should be punished, rehabilitated, and some should have their children taken away. But we must acknowledge that most parents want the best for their children. State employees should never have ultimate authority to make decisions for your children and your family.

In terms of public education, the discussion should be more about cultivating personal responsibility and academic achievement than judging or defying individual family’s values and beliefs.

Lois Kaneshiki

Take Back Our Schools PAC

Enola

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0