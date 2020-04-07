Letter: Respect all life

Dear Editor:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York during his almost daily news cast, mentions his dear mother, Matilda, while explaining distancing stay-at-home suggestions in helping to stop the spread of the COVID-19.
Establishing a rule for all called Matilda’s Law, saying “my mother’s life is NOT indispensable, your mother’s life is NOT indispensable… all life is NOT indispensable! (Fox News) I was initially shocked by his words that included all life is not indispensable. Did he have a change of heart from advocating and enacting laws supporting abortion rights?
The war with this global virus crisis will someday be resolved. This big bad bully will be vanquished! While COVID-19 currently has no cure, no vaccine, it disrespects all life. However, several antivirals are being considered as potential treatments(The Sentinel, March 28,). We follow the CDC Guidelines, stay at home. We are in a shutdown. Please Lord help us find a way. No longer in our comfort zone. We do this because all life is not indispensable.
Maybe this COVID-19 teaches us to value all life. Protecting all life from conception to natural death. Abortion is not a natural death nor a disease. Only in an ectopic pregnancy, ova and sperm are lodged in the fallopian tube(s). The life of a mother is at risk, and must be saved. Yet, with the horrendous Supreme Court decision ruling on Roe v. Wade in 1973, America and many countries across the globe have become desensitized to the meaning and gift we called life.
If America continues to permit abortions for any reason, we will continue to be a nation that kills its own. Maybe this is the coronavirus lesson, value all life. Stop abortions!
Lynn Ditlow
Boiling Springs
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!