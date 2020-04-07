Letter: Respect all life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York during his almost daily news cast, mentions his dear mother, Matilda, while explaining distancing stay-at-home suggestions in helping to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

Establishing a rule for all called Matilda’s Law, saying “my mother’s life is NOT indispensable, your mother’s life is NOT indispensable… all life is NOT indispensable! (Fox News) I was initially shocked by his words that included all life is not indispensable. Did he have a change of heart from advocating and enacting laws supporting abortion rights?

The war with this global virus crisis will someday be resolved. This big bad bully will be vanquished! While COVID-19 currently has no cure, no vaccine, it disrespects all life. However, several antivirals are being considered as potential treatments(The Sentinel, March 28,). We follow the CDC Guidelines, stay at home. We are in a shutdown. Please Lord help us find a way. No longer in our comfort zone. We do this because all life is not indispensable.