I resign my elected precinct position. I resign in order to use my right of free speech.
Recently I posted a question in the Cumberland County Republican Committee messenger application, Slack; I asked if it made sense that a newly appointed committee person posted her extensive Democrat Party involvement including Casey’s campaign, that (committee-endorsed) Thomas Kutz is co-chair of “MAP” mentored by Bob Casey, and the chair has financially supported Casey?
I no longer have Slack access. I was removed without explanation.
A CCRC organizational chart was requested by a member and the response was that an “NDA” would be required to receive a copy.
The CCRC publicly stated their removal of members was justified under the bylaws. CCRC omitted the fact that a bylaw for committee people removal failed to pass. The bylaws were maimed and manipulated. The committee passed this language: “Require that the committee hold an annual Endorsement Meeting.” Those nine words became over three pages of language; those words were what justified the removal of duly elected precinct members. CCRC has been proven to have cherry-picked their victims as others were not publicly defamed for the same action of those removed.
People are also reading…
Cumberland County Bureau of Elections’ website has public access to campaign finance reports. I encourage all voters to open reports of committees and candidates. The current Democrat county commissioner’s home address is logged as the source for high dollar contributions to the CCRC-endorsed commissioner candidates’ committee. That disturbing record and many others leaves me with no other option but to choose free speech. The CCRC threatens and punishes those asking questions. I choose to support my community with transparency and facts. I will not regurgitate the will of an opaque few into my precinct.
Amy Khan
Silver Spring Township