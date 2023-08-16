I resign my elected precinct position. I resign in order to use my right of free speech.

Recently I posted a question in the Cumberland County Republican Committee messenger application, Slack; I asked if it made sense that a newly appointed committee person posted her extensive Democrat Party involvement including Casey’s campaign, that (committee-endorsed) Thomas Kutz is co-chair of “MAP” mentored by Bob Casey, and the chair has financially supported Casey?

I no longer have Slack access. I was removed without explanation.

A CCRC organizational chart was requested by a member and the response was that an “NDA” would be required to receive a copy.

The CCRC publicly stated their removal of members was justified under the bylaws. CCRC omitted the fact that a bylaw for committee people removal failed to pass. The bylaws were maimed and manipulated. The committee passed this language: “Require that the committee hold an annual Endorsement Meeting.” Those nine words became over three pages of language; those words were what justified the removal of duly elected precinct members. CCRC has been proven to have cherry-picked their victims as others were not publicly defamed for the same action of those removed.

Cumberland County Bureau of Elections’ website has public access to campaign finance reports. I encourage all voters to open reports of committees and candidates. The current Democrat county commissioner’s home address is logged as the source for high dollar contributions to the CCRC-endorsed commissioner candidates’ committee. That disturbing record and many others leaves me with no other option but to choose free speech. The CCRC threatens and punishes those asking questions. I choose to support my community with transparency and facts. I will not regurgitate the will of an opaque few into my precinct.

Amy Khan

Silver Spring Township