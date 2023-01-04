Letter: Research your local candidates

Now that all three incumbent county commissioners, as well as additional candidates, have announced their respective re-election intentions, the 2023 campaign will soon be in full swing.

Because of our hectic lifestyles nowadays, people’s time is stretched thin, and they don’t have the bandwidth to research candidates for local elections. This is very understandable. We tend to give more priority to state and federal elections. Those elections are certainly important, but our local elections are just as important.

When I announced my bid for re-election for county commissioner a few weeks ago, I offered other candidates a challenge, and that challenge is to provide a campaign that our residents deserve. What does this mean? It means that our voters want to hear facts, see civility among candidates and good discussion of issues that matter - not misguided hysteria and comments that simply have little or no basis in fact. Elected officials must be held to a higher standard.

I respectfully ask my fellow county residents to make some time in 2023 to take a good look at the candidates running in these upcoming local elections. This includes not only the county elections but your borough, township and other local elections as well. I guarantee that the time you spend researching the candidates will be of great value when you get behind your candidates and place your vote, making a vital and direct impact on the future of the community in which you live.

Vince DiFilippo

Cumberland County Commissioner