Letter: Research the candidates

There’s an old adage that was once used in buying a car, especially a used car (which today is labeled a “pre-owned” car). It was suggested that you kick the tires to determine how good the rubber was, therefore suggesting the condition of the engine, etc. Well, there may have been some wisdom there, especially for would-be car owners who didn’t possess any of the expertise that is needed to determine the real dependability of that vehicle.

Perhaps it wouldn’t be such a bad idea today to do a little “tire-kicking” when learning the qualifications that go with the PA Senatorial candidates. But instead of kicking tires, why not “Google” the candidates! It’s an easy way of looking into their past accomplishments and qualifications for the job to which they're aspiring: that of US senator. Let’s face it, you would never buy a car because your neighbor told you what to buy. You would never buy a car just to satisfy your political party! So why would you go to the voting polls unprepared?

For example, Dr. Oz was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and not Turkey. He’s got a few impressive university degrees and didn’t waste any valuable time while earning those degrees. Yep, he has a master’s degree from Wharton School of Business, so he’s got some smarts when it comes to business. He earned his medical degree from another of our state’s schools of higher education: The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and became a renown cardiothoracic surgeon. Oz was awarded the Captain’s Athletic Award for leadership in college and was class president during medical school. I guess Oprah Winfrey knew those facts when she introduced him to television. You know, Oprah’s got a few smarts herself! Well, you do your own “tire kicking”; I’ve done mine!

Eugenio M. Albano

Harrisburg