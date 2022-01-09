Letter: Republicans, hear our prayers

A teacher's aide and single mother collapses in front of her children with a blood clot in her lung. She will spend days in the hospital and months recovering from the Omicron variant.

Employed parents take turns missing work, as their kindergartner's school attempts to keep the highly contagious Omicron variant at bay, without social distancing, mask mandates and testing, sending every symptomatic student home daily.

A pregnant mother of two and sole breadwinner for her family contracts Omicron. Without rapid testing available, they cannot identify the source or track their contacts to stop the spread of Omicron to family and grandparents.

A 6-year-old isolated from his parents, cared for by grandparents while his mom and dad are sick and quarantined, fighting the highly contagious Omicron variant, uncertain as to when they will recover, and unable to return home without the necessary COVID testing, as sites are short-staffed, and rapid supply is low.

A hospice worker providing care for patients across three counties since the beginning of the COVID pandemic counts on her husband and teenage daughter for backup. Healthy, vaccinated and boosted they spend every hour of every day caring for family, friends and neighbors. Delivering food and medicine, caring for pets and kids, yard work, snow removal, household chores, volunteering at the food bank, they have tirelessly fought the ravages of this pandemic in their home, school, workplace and community every single day.

This is our family's suffering. As grandparents, our own health compromised and our finances stretched during the pandemic, we pray each night "Lord, hear our prayers," but today we ask Republicans for the help, support and funding the Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments can provide our family in 2022.

Robin Agerton

Mechanicsburg

