Letter: Report shows need for leaders

Today, Sept. 21, 2022, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) joined with community partners in presenting a report to this community and to representatives in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. This report “Beyond Suffrage: Reclaiming the Future, A Woman’s Economic Security Forum White Paper for Legislators and Voters,” is available to the public. It provides insights on issues focused on childcare, paid family leave, pay equity and living wage.

Issues such as child care and elder care support, paid family leave, the gender wage gap, the lack of a living wage, sexual discrimination in the workplace and overwhelming debt continue to diminish women’s financial security. Effects of COVID-19 pandemic on women and their economic security were immediately apparent in early 2020. Since the recovery began, job gains for women did not match those of men. As of April 2021, 97% of women returning to the workforce were still looking for work. This was compared to 88% of men returning to the workforce had found employment.

This resource, "Beyond Suffrage: Reclaiming the Future," is useful to inform voters and hopefully will lead to election of leaders to make policy that removes obstacles to economic opportunity and equity for all women. Goals and action to improve the financial security of all women needs to move forward.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township