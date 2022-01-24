Letter: Repeating what you hear

In his LTE, "Another leftist hoax," Richard Vrabel states “People tend to repeat what the corrupt media feeds them,” and he unwittingly manages to demonstrate the truth of that statement.

He claims, “The country is not a democracy, we are a constitutional republic.” Well, it’s both. Of course, we aren’t a "pure" democracy where everyone votes on everything. We’re a "representative" democracy, basically the same as a republic. Definition of republic: a government in which supreme power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by elected officers and representatives responsible to them and governing according to law. Adams, Jefferson, Madison and many other founders clearly considered our constitutional system a democracy.

Vrabel claims the media gave the impression that Jan. 6 protesters killed people. Anyone paying much attention knows how those people died. And at least four of them wouldn’t have died if there hadn’t been a riot. And over 150 law enforcement officers suffered injuries in the attack.

He claims, “No protesters were charged with a gun crime because they had no guns.” False! As of June 2021, at least two people, Guy Reffitt and Christopher Alberts, have been charged with having firearms on Capitol grounds, as well as several others with guns in nearby locations and vehicles. Dozens have been charged with wielding Tasers, tomahawk axes, crowbars, knives, an ice axe, a stun gun, baseball bats and fire extinguishers. Does that sound like just flags and cardboard signs, as Vrabel claims?

Yes, people do tend to repeat what the corrupt media feeds them, and we have a prime example of it here. It’s important to speak out, not only about the "Big Lie" that the election was stolen, but also all the smaller ones as well. If we lose truth, we lose everything.

John Sigle

Carlisle

