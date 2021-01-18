Letter: Rep. Perry's betrayal

Rep. Perry’s betrayal

Dear Editor:

I’m incensed over Rep. Scott Perry’s Jan. 6 objection to approving Pa.’s electors. This action, undertaken despite a violent, tragic mob insurrection earlier in the day instigated by an unending plethora of untruths, was outrageous. Perry’s quisling loyalty to a defeated, irrational president obviously ignored dismissal of dozens of lawsuits (several in Pa.) claiming false election results, all listing absence of evidence.

He objected, absurdly, to our election process which has withstood rigorous scrutiny and carried out with heightened transparency and oversight. Although our mail-in ballots were baselessly condemned by Mr. Trump and supporters, that option was critical to me as a senior with leukemia and confined because of a nation-wide health crisis.

Mr. Perry has violated his oath as a military officer to protect his country “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Instead, he aided and abetted seditionist actions. He violated his oath as an elected official to uphold our Constitution. Instead, he supported attempts to overthrow a free and fair election and its outcome. He continued to spread election fraud lies that helped create enough public mistrust to spark an insurrection sparked by our president.