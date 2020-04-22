Letter: Rep. Perry and partisanship

Letter: Rep. Perry and partisanship

Dear Editor:

The guest editorial, “Cooperation will defeat COVID-19” by Rep. Scott  Perry in The Sentinel (April 21, 2020) is ironically a clear example of non-cooperation and partisanship. Rep. Perry recognizes the important bipartisan PPP legislation and the need recognized by both parties for further support for small businesses.

Then, instead of listing the additional items that Democrats propose for the legislation — aid for states and municipalities, virus testing, support for hospitals, he resorts to weaponized language:

  • “those who can’t otherwise win support for their legislative agenda by any legitimate means"
  • "worsen the 'Blue versus Red' political divide"
  • "more pink slips and white flags"
  • "nonsense and roughshod revenue spending”

If our representative would rationally outline and critique the Democratic concerns we could have a legitimate debate about those issues. Instead, he offers a partisan attack upon the other party that undermines the cooperation that he rightfully calls for in the title of his article.

Of course, Democrats are also guilty of ignoring legitimate concerns of Republicans. Let both parties do what Rep. Perry advocates in his first paragraph: “come together to reject the temptations of frustration, fear, and partisanship.”

John R. Yeatts

Upper Allen Township

