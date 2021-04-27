Letter: Rep. Gleim's public platform use

Dear Editor:

Since April 1, 2021, PA Rep. Barb Gleim has used her official Facebook page to promote her exclusionary anti-transgender legislation seven times (approximately once every three days).

By contrast, she has posted only once (ONCE!) encouraging her constituents to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus (that's once in 3+ weeks).

We believe that Rep. Gleim should use her public platform to advance the health and safety of her constituents and not to promote discriminatory legislation.

Mark and Kathy Laser

Carlisle

