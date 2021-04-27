 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep. Gleim's public platform use
0 comments
editor's pick

Letter: Rep. Gleim's public platform use

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

Since April 1, 2021, PA Rep. Barb Gleim has used her official Facebook page to promote her exclusionary anti-transgender legislation seven times (approximately once every three days).

By contrast, she has posted only once (ONCE!) encouraging her constituents to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus (that's once in 3+ weeks).

We believe that Rep. Gleim should use her public platform to advance the health and safety of her constituents and not to promote discriminatory legislation.

Mark and Kathy Laser

Carlisle

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News