Letter: Rep. Gleim's big government bill

A basic principle of the Republican Party is to fight government overreach at every turn. The GOP calls out “big government” because they want their freedom to do as they wish. They don’t want big government for themselves, but then force big government onto us!

The GOP wants it both ways. Intense government involvement, as with the recent House Bill 972 with the misleading name of “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” because it suits their purposes, but they want no big government when it interferes with their political objectives as when they work to control who has access to voting.

This recent bill co-authored by our local representative will hurt young people and their families and will have no societal benefit. Rep. Gleim’s bill will prevent trans girls from playing in varsity sports and will override the parent’s role in their child’s upbringing and school coach’s oversight over the make-up of their teams.

I played sports all through high school and benefited greatly by learning about teamwork and getting a very varied group of people to focus on coming together to accomplish our goals.

So instead of grappling with issues that affect the majority of people in Pennsylvania, Rep. Gleim is attacking a vulnerable subset of the population with regressive, unnecessary legislation. Our elected representatives have a duty to use their limited time wisely to benefit all our communities. It is not their job to attack brave teenagers who are courting public disapproval — young people who are trying to live their best lives and just want to pick up a field hockey stick or see a basketball swish through the net. I would ask Rep. Gleim to spend her time working to make life better for all of her constituents.

Deb Fulham-Winston

Carlisle

