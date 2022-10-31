Letter: Remember who closed the schools

I read with interest the article in The Sentinel for Oct. 25: “Test results show setbacks for students during COVID-19.” Before voting, ask yourself who and what political party is responsible for the almost two-year shutdown of public schools? Who is going to suffer the educational decline? The students whose parents either home-schooled their kids or sent them to religious and private schools? Nope. As always, the economically less fortunate will suffer. How many years will it take to make up for the years of classroom schooling missed? Do we want another governor who will punish our students in the name of safety? Do we want a senator who was part of the state administration that closed the schools?