Letter: Religion and education

Dear Editor:
Christmas is a Christian Holiday, but wintertime is not a “Christian celebration season.” I believe Mr. Roger Spitz’s recent letter, “While we were sleeping” misrepresents the place of religion and education in America.
It is contrary to the First Amendment to propose state-sponsored Christianity. Implying that Christianity is more valid in American politics than any other faith goes fundamentally against an American pillar.
That said, I also find Mr. Spitz’s paragraph on religion troubling from my own Orthodox Christian faith. God is not “slowly leaving,” instead he said, “I am with you always.” Churches do not “always bow… to public pressure,” instead they have fought persecution in places like the Soviet Union. Churches open to all are not closed to God.
Mr. Spitz’s views on schooling personally affront me. The Mechanicsburg elementary, middle, and high schools I attended were not “propagandists,” and I have seen no evidence that Carlisle schools diverge on this point. Let us be perfectly clear: it is not propaganda to suggest times in history when America may have been wrong. My education was a gift and one which allowed me to go to an Ivy League institution. Our schools are not perfect, but they filled my head with far fewer lies and far more critical thinking than a white-washed version of American history would have.
In my mind, the “life blood” of America is its motivated citizens who live freely in pursuit of happiness. Public welfare and religious freedom are necessary conduits to ensure that all citizens can enhance the vitality of America. Exclusion and ignorance, not freedom and equality, lead to “complete destruction.”
Changing America’s focus on freedom and instating a Christian government would not revitalize our achingly divided nation. I think we both agree we can only face the future with eyes wide open.
Susanna Gaither
Mechanicsburg