Letter: Religion and education

Christmas is a Christian Holiday, but wintertime is not a “Christian celebration season.” I believe Mr. Roger Spitz’s recent letter, “While we were sleeping” misrepresents the place of religion and education in America.

It is contrary to the First Amendment to propose state-sponsored Christianity. Implying that Christianity is more valid in American politics than any other faith goes fundamentally against an American pillar.

That said, I also find Mr. Spitz’s paragraph on religion troubling from my own Orthodox Christian faith. God is not “slowly leaving,” instead he said, “I am with you always.” Churches do not “always bow… to public pressure,” instead they have fought persecution in places like the Soviet Union. Churches open to all are not closed to God.