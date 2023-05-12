A new report, “Florida rejects dozens of social studies textbooks, and forces changes in others,” provides added importance to our upcoming elections in Pennsylvania for school board, and especially for the need to reject candidates aligned with Moms for Liberty or Take Back Our Schools.

What “objectionable” ideas led to these rejections and revisions? One economics textbook, for example, was made to remove any discussion of “socialism” as a type of economic system - yes, an economics textbook could not mention socialism. A middle school textbook had to jettison references to the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests – even though the offending passage pointed out that many Americans criticized BLM as anti-police. In all, 82 out of 101 submitted textbooks were rejected, though some of these – after removing references to supposedly “divisive concepts” – were later accepted.

What does this Florida incident have to do with school board elections in Cumberland County? Moms for Liberty was founded in Florida, and it has been a vocal supporter of that state government’s war on the accurate presentation of U.S. history. Take Back Our Schools, meanwhile, in its candidate questionnaire in our area echoed the rhetoric of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, denouncing the alleged “Woke agenda in our schools.”

As a candidate for Mechanicsburg Area School District, I vow to do my utmost if elected to preserve quality education – which requires, among many other things, that students consider a diversity of views, and even uncomfortable facts, about American history and society. And preserving quality education, in turn, means standing up against Moms for Liberty, Take Back Our Schools and their endorsed candidates, who want to import Florida’s long-outdated ideas to our area.

Robert Shaffer

Candidate for Mechanicsburg School Board