School boards are local governments, but national politics will play a difficult and divisive role in our school board elections come November. Right-wing, dark money groups are redoubling their long-time efforts to privatize public schools by electing extremist Republicans to our school board seats.

Republican candidates endorsed by the Take Back Our Schools PAC whose "mission is to take back our schools from the woke education establishment" will be on the ballot in November. Woke, of course, is the generalized pejorative used by the right to replace the word kindness or specifically, those who fight oppression, ease despair and alleviate the mistreatment of others.

Lois Kaneshiki, director of Moms for Liberty’s state chapters, founded the “Take Back Our Schools” PAC and recruited school board candidates to run in Cumberland County. Deliberately misleading voters, these dark money-funded candidates touting a “grassroots” public image of local “parental rights” represent efforts to censor books, disrupt equality and impede fact-based learning.

That is simply a nice way of saying they advocate and practice animosity, hostility and malice against children belonging to a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or ethnicity/national origin which differs from their own.

School boards are local governments, parenting is a potent political force, and voters have to get to the polls in November and reject the political rhetoric, racial bullying and fear-mongering of the Republican candidates endorsed by the Take Back Our Schools PAC with your vote.

Despite national conservative groups pouring money into local campaigns, endorsing extremists, supplying a disinformation playbook, providing an aggressive script and calling all the shots, there are Republicans, Democrats and entire communities that will vote to protect their students' freedom to learn an honest history of America in a welcoming environment.

Robin Agerton

Mechanicsburg