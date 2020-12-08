Letter: Reimagine Claremont

Dear Editor:
Let’s Reimagine Claremont, not sell it!
As stated in public meetings, I respectfully request that our Cumberland County Board of Commissioners pause the sale of our Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and facilitate discussions of a community-wide group of experts — including residents and staff of Claremont, members of their families, and representatives from local government, businesses, nonprofits, and citizens. These discussions can create viable options to keep Claremont fiscally self-sustainable and a provider of high quality long-term skilled nursing care for its residents, including those many who come from poverty.
Let’s unleash the collective creative brilliance and generosity of people in our community. Let’s consider a consortium of long-term skilled nursing facilities in several counties across Pennsylvania, enabling the efficiencies and "economies of scale" of joint purchasing contracts and others. Let’s consider a foundation to support Claremont, providing a financial reserve, if needed. Let’s consider how our community members might directly supplement the care of Claremont residents (once COVID-19 is no longer a threat). Let’s consider … (please insert your good idea here).
Respectfully request that readers:
1. Call the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners (717-240-6150) and urge them to pause the sale of Claremont, tap into the creative genius of our community, and listen to your personal concerns and great ideas of how to strengthen Claremont
2. Email citizenssavingclaremont@gmail.com to share your ideas.
Let’s work together to Reimagine Claremont!
America’s greatness flows not from the White House or State House; it flows from the people and our communities! Our community-led effort to Reimagine Claremont can also be a powerful unifying force and model for how local governments can catalyze public solutions to our most complex public problems, especially in the wake of the transformative coronavirus pandemic.
Rick Coplen
Carlisle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!