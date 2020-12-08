Letter: Reimagine Claremont

Dear Editor:

Let’s Reimagine Claremont, not sell it!

As stated in public meetings, I respectfully request that our Cumberland County Board of Commissioners pause the sale of our Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and facilitate discussions of a community-wide group of experts — including residents and staff of Claremont, members of their families, and representatives from local government, businesses, nonprofits, and citizens. These discussions can create viable options to keep Claremont fiscally self-sustainable and a provider of high quality long-term skilled nursing care for its residents, including those many who come from poverty.

Let’s unleash the collective creative brilliance and generosity of people in our community. Let’s consider a consortium of long-term skilled nursing facilities in several counties across Pennsylvania, enabling the efficiencies and "economies of scale" of joint purchasing contracts and others. Let’s consider a foundation to support Claremont, providing a financial reserve, if needed. Let’s consider how our community members might directly supplement the care of Claremont residents (once COVID-19 is no longer a threat). Let’s consider … (please insert your good idea here).

Respectfully request that readers: