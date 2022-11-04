Letter: Regulation would hurt stores

To the editor:

In 2020, amidst a global pandemic and widespread economic disruption, a federal program called the Paycheck Protection Program helped over 165,000 businesses in Pennsylvania stay afloat, keeping almost 2 million Pennsylvanians employed.

This is a good example of how the federal government can help large and small businesses. On the other hand, there are countless other examples of government overregulating businesses in ways that harm employers and cost jobs.

A new idea in Washington to ban tobacco products outright looks a lot more like the latter than the former. It would devastate convenience stores, an already low margin business.

The National Association of Convenience Stores conducted a study in 2019 that showed these stores make next to nothing on the gas they sell from the pumps outside. Their net margin on gas is a mere 1.4%. Instead, they rely on revenues from the 1-in-every-3 customers who enters the store and buys convenience items, from which they derive 70% of their profits. Those profits feed the owners’ family and are used to hire employees.

But now Washington is considering regulations that would essentially eliminate some of the products convenience stores can sell, tinkering with their business model from the Beltway bubble.

This regulation is unnecessary and would harm local business owners and their employees.

Matt Deegan

Enola