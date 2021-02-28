Letter: Reflecting our diversity

The United States is vastly diverse in the makeup of its population. However, for much of our history we have been intolerant of those that are different from us whether it be skin color, gender, faith, ethnicity or sexual orientation. For many, their differences have been cause to fear, hide or feel shame.

That strength is being reflected loud and clear in President Biden’s choices for his administration. We have a leader that is choosing his administration based on qualifications, experience, and character. It started with his choice of Kamala Harris as his Vice President whose ethnicity is Indian and Jamaican. Pete Buttigieg was confirmed as Secretary of Transportation and is the first openly gay person to serve in a President’s Cabinet. Deb Haaland was nominated as the first Native American Secretary of Interior. The new Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, is the first woman to oversee the 17 intelligence agencies. Xavier Becerra is the first Latino to be nominated to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is the first Black leader of the Pentagon. Janet Yellen is the first woman to lead the Treasury Department since its founding in 1789. If confirmed as Assistant Secretary of HHS, Rachel Levine will be the first transgender person to serve in a president’s administration. And there are others.