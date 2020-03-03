Letter: Reduce stigma, increase treatment and recovery

Dear Editor:

Overdose deaths across Cumberland County fell by at least 15% in 2019, but at least 44 individuals still lost their life to substance use in our local communities. The decrease in overdose deaths is promising, but the disease of addiction is still present all throughout Cumberland County.

With more and more people directly affected by substance use disorders it is important for everyone to understand how significant language can be when addressing this complicated issue. Negative language towards people actively using and those in recovery from substance use disorders, or the stigma associated with those populations, remains to be a major problem.

According to the Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, almost 9 out of 10 people who need help from substance use disorder never receive treatment. Stigma, and the negative language associated with it, can be deadly because stigma isolates individuals, discourages those needing help from seeking treatment, and can impact the treatment received because some providers may not be willing to provide the best, evidence-based treatment due to philosophical differences.

