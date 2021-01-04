 Skip to main content
Letter: Red Kettle experience

Dear Editor:

To brighten the Christmas season this year, I volunteered for the first time to man one of the Salvation Army’s red donation kettles in Mechanicsburg.

Despite the cold weather, it was a heart-warming experience. In this time of social stress and political turmoil, people of every age and background stepped up to give what they could to help their neighbors in need. I was especially touched by parents who handed their children coins to drop into the kettle – an important early lesson in the virtues of kindness and Christian charity.

I’ll be back at my kettle next year. I hope you’ll join me! Individuals and groups are always welcome to sign up for kettle duty. It’s a wonderful way to spread the joy of the holidays in our community. To learn more, just contact our local Salvation Army, based in Carlisle.

John Maietta

Silver Spring Township

