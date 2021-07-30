Letter: Recognizing their valor

Dear Editor:

I would like to correct one sentence in the sketch about me in "Stories of Honor" in The Sentinel's 24 July edition.

When I discovered that four of the heroes, who risked their lives to raid deep behind the enemy lines and rescue internees at Los Banos, lived within 20 miles of Carlisle and at least two dozen more within a day's drive, I began sponsoring an annual dinner to recognize their valor.

While a few ex-internees or their descendants attended each dinner, the emphasis was on recognizing the bulk of the attendees: our heroes.

Sadly, most of them have passed but their legacy lives on in the memories of we who owe them our lives.

David W. Blackledge

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0