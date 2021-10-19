Letter: Recognition for LEAF Project

I am writing in response to the article titled, “Inspire: LEAF grows leaders through work in agriculture,” published in your newspaper on Oct. 13. Regarding this article, the LEAF Project is an outstanding organization and needs more attention and recognition throughout our county. These students are being put to hard work in the development of raising crops and preparing fresh produce for our community. While learning farming abilities, these students are also growing their leadership skills.

My friend from home participated in this amazing project. She mentioned to me that it created great opportunities for her, and she will continue to raise her own crops. Till this day, she has her own garden in her backyard providing her family with this fresh produce. This program needs to be recognized more by Cumberland County because they deserve more supporters to purchase a subscription. It will not only benefit the LEAF Project organization itself, but it will also benefit the citizens and their families. With the purchase of their freshly grown crops, people will know exactly where it came from and how it was produced, providing the background information of where and how your fruits and vegetables were raised. This is beneficial because when purchasing store-bought produce, no one is quite sure where it came from, leaving many families in the dark. In conclusion, LEAF deserves the shout-out not only for the students who are involved and pour out their hard work into this project, but also for your family’s sake.