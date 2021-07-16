Letter: Rebuilding trust in elections

Dear Editor:

Steven Metz (Sentinel Letter to the Editor, July 9) called state Sen. Mastriano’s proposed election audit “absurd and useless " and a “waste of taxpayer money.” Gov. Wolf made similar pronouncements, and warned counties about decertification of their voting machines and financial consequences if they cooperated with the audit (“Counties told not to answer audit,” The Sentinel, July 9)

Rasmussen Reports asked likely voters in April, “How likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election?” The majority (51%) of all voters agreed it was either “very or somewhat likely.”

When 51% of likely voters express such concerns, it is not a “waste of taxpayer money” to look into them. If Mr. Metz and Gov. Wolf truly believe there is no problem, they should welcome an audit. A clean report from a credible audit would justify their stance and restore confidence in election processes. Partisan efforts to block the audit and threatening counties that cooperate do the opposite, increasing suspicions of cover-up.

Moving forward with the audit is our best chance to put this issue to rest.