Letter: Rebuilding life in Carlisle

Kudos to the Carlisle community for welcoming our new neighbors from Afghanistan! Let us recall the stirring sentiments of the American poet Emma Lazarus inscribed on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Our nation has been the haven for the huddled masses for centuries, since the Pilgrims sought to escape persecution, much like so many other human beings in later years. They all left their mark on the rich tapestry that is America. They brought skills, dedication to family and hard work. They contributed immensely to our economy. In recent decades Carlisle and Central Pennsylvania shared hospitality with Bosnians, Cubans, Vietnamese, Syrians and Afghanis. All of them escaped war and tyranny, yearning to breathe free. We will quite likely have Ukrainians because man’s capacity for brutality apparently has no limits.

Gabriel Marcella

Carlisle

