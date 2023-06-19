Vince DiFilippo’s recent letter says far more about why voters torched him than it does about the overall election results.

DiFilippo lost support long ago among county Republicans, garnering only 10 votes for endorsement. He then blamed his “association” with me for low numbers - except even that rigged process still garnered over triple that number for me, despite my non-conformity.

His crash and burn in Republican support is not surprising or new. DiFilippo betrayed his pledges to Republican voters to back my pro-taxpayer blueprint and embraced reckless spending, while still claiming election year credit for pro-taxpayer actions he opposed. Frankly, the hard work of budget oversight - making unpopular choices – was too difficult for him (and interfered with his golf schedule too much), so he quit trying.

His record will soon prove impossible to cover up as serious budgetary issues now surface – right on time - the day after the election (as I predicted).

Now DiFilippo shifts to supporting “open” primaries, which is the only way his largest bloc of supporters, left-leaning Democrats, could have saved him. But this move corrupts the intent of allowing active members of a party’s grassroots - always a smaller segment - to choose their candidate for faceoff against the other party. Watering down the vote merely worsens the current problems of confusion over who supports what. “Open” primaries are tantamount to No-Primary-At-All.

Falling turnout is indeed a problem, but one notably worsened by voter discontent over voting for “conservatives” but only getting more spenders, like DiFilippo.

Notably, DiFilippo never realized that the board needs to tackle tough issues that will (and should) put opposing parties at loggerheads. This is exactly why our system provides for a majority and minority on the board of commissioners. “Getting along” is secondary to representing our voters.

Gary Eichelberger

Cumberland County Commissioner and candidate in November