Letter: Real loss from tax cheats

On Jan. 9, my wife and I sent a sizable check to the U.S. Treasury for our estimated taxes. On the same day, Republicans in the U.S. House voted to defund law enforcement. They voted to take away the ability of the IRS to go after wealthy tax cheats who make more than $400,000 a year. They voted to let the rich get away with breaking the law. Again.

How much money are we talking about? According to the US Treasury, ordinary taxpayers like us subsidize the top 1% of wealthy tax cheats to the tune of $163 billion a year. Every year. We subsidize the top 5% with $307 billion a year. Every year.

How much is $307 billion? It’s enough to build more than 10,200 schools at $30 million per school. Every year.

It’s enough to provide high-quality pre-school with a living wage for teachers for more than 6.1 million children. Every year.

Want to cut taxes instead? Collecting what the top 5% of wealthy tax cheats owe the government could provide a tax rebate of $930 for every man, woman and child in the United States. About $3,720 for a family of four. Every year.

Luckily for law-abiding taxpayers, neither the Senate Democrats nor President Biden will allow this shameless giveaway to the rich to become law. Unfortunately, House Republicans won’t allow President Biden’s proposal for a true middle class tax cut to become law either.

The House Republicans are a sideshow. They don’t know how to govern, and they don’t care.

In my reading over the holidays, I came across a quotation from the great philosopher Anonymous that has stayed with me: “Poverty exists not because we can’t feed the poor, but because we can’t satisfy the rich.”

But House Republicans will keep trying.

Timothy Potts

Carlisle