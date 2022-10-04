 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Real immigration problem

John Micek’s commentary, ”Tactic underscores immigration urgency” (Sentinel, Sept. 29), speaks of “depthless ... cruelty and cynicism.” He also accuses DeSantis of “laughably false” assertions and “deflection.” Perhaps Micek was looking in the mirror as he wrote – those attacks are a remarkable self portrait.

No, Mr. Micek, flying 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard is not what underscores the urgency. It is the over 2 million illegal immigrants who have entered the US this fiscal year, along with the cartels’ concomitant human trafficking, drug smuggling, and other criminal activity.

The immigrants were provided rolling backpacks, food and snacks, toiletries, clothing, a map, documents listing local resources for assistance, and free transportation to a desirable location. For Micek to call that “depthless cruelty” is truly “laughably false.” Even more “laughably false,” he equates apprehension by the Border Patrol as “enforcement,” when the agents are often simply processing immigrants and facilitating their illegal entry.

The true ”depthless cynicism” was not DeSantis’ actions, but Martha’s Vineyard residents and officials posturing about how the immigrants had enriched them – while arranging to remove them.

The Martha’s Vineyard story goes on and on. After brief headlines when 53 migrants died while being smuggled into the US, nothing was done to correct the Biden border policies incentivizing such dangerous illegal immigration. Kamala Harris has since declared the border secure. Again, it is not DeSantis who is “laughably false,” but Micek – and he has company in high places.

Micek charges DeSantis with deflection, but in focusing on 50 immigrants, talks about history and polls. He says virtually nothing about the problems associated with over 2 million illegals in less than a year. Talk about deflection!

Micek’s accusations against DeSantis are a self indictment.

Cloyd Gatrell

Carlisle

