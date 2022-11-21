Letter: Real details of Claremont proposal

Real details of Claremont proposal

Al Whitcomb’s recent editorial is inaccurate, unfounded and misguided. Mr. Whitcomb and Commissioner Eichelberger continue to spread misinformation about a proposal that was made by concerned citizens to establish a fund using the proceeds from the sale of the county operated nursing home.

The group has not asked that the funds be removed from the county coffers. The proposal presented asked “to set aside the proceeds of the sale of the Claremont in a specially designated fund.” Furthermore, the proposal clarified “the dedicated fund would exist as part of the county budget under control of the county commissioners.”

The proposal suggests that the commissioners unanimously appoint an advisory committee to make recommendations on expenditures from the fund. Possible participants include: the director of Aging, finance director, representatives of private-sector agencies focused on local human service needs for the elderly, and other community members.

The proposal does not mention forming or funding a nonprofit organization to control the money or establishing new programs. In the short-term, the proposal focuses on using only the interest generated by the fund to meet existing needs as recommended by the committee.

The proposal makes no recommendation regarding the principal amount of the proposed fund. The citizens request the funds be set aside so that care can be taken in deciding what is needed for Cumberland County’s elderly from a long-term perspective and allow time for county residents to provide input that they were denied during the sale of their asset.

Kelly Neiderer Cumberland County Treasurer