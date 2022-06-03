Letter: Real action on climate change

Your article "Charging into the Future" of May 28 describes Borough Council and Climate Action Committee member Joel Hicks passion about climate change being evident from his wildly shifting emotions on the subject - being overwhelmed or joyful or frustrated or optimistic - all during a single day.

Some, including me, differ about the best solution to climate change and believe SRM (Solar Radiation Modification) will provide an excellent result and return on investment despite no mention by Mr. Hicks of this option. A recent effort by MIT and Harvard to study SRM was canceled due to negative publicity. So much for science.

As for Climate Action Committee member Hicks' passion, we might want to consider it from the perspective of the late Supreme Court Justice Scalia who said "A passionately defended though flawed conscience can be just as bad as no conscience at all."

I don't believe someone whose emotions shift so greatly and quickly on an issue will make good decisions on that issue for residents of Carlisle.

T. Bryan Bard

Boiling Springs

