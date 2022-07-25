Letter: Read SB 106

In her letter to the editor, July 19, Maria Gallagher, legislative director of the PA Pro-Life Federation, told a half-truth about the newly filed Senate Bill 106. Here is the exact wording of the joint resolution of this proposed amendment to the PA Constitution, filed July 11, 2022:

“Proposing separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, providing that there is no constitutional right to taxpayer-funded abortion or other right relating to abortion; further providing for action on concurrent orders and resolutions, for lieutenant governor and for qualifications of electors; and providing for election audits."

Ms. Gallagher is half right — this amendment says the Commonwealth can deny taxpayer funding of abortion. But the crucial sentence referencing “taxpayer-funded abortion” also speaks to Pennsylvanians’ right to abortion. To wit: “... or other right relating to abortion ...”

The overturning of Roe v. Wade means abortion is no longer permitted as a right under the U.S. Constitution. That means if Pennsylvanians vote "yes" to SB 106, the Commonwealth may specifically deny Pennsylvanians the right to safe and legal abortions.

Pro-birth GOP legislators have been working on similar bills and constitutional amendments for some time. However, abortions have occurred since people knew how to eliminate a stillborn fetus or terminate an unwanted pregnancy. History tells us making the practice illegal won’t stop it, but it will produce health-care complications and deaths. The passage of SB 106 will also produce children who, once born, the bill’s sponsors neglect by failing to support public child health care, education funding and other social safety nets.

Look for advertisement of this pro-birth language — it may appear on your mid-term 2023 ballot — and vote "no." Your "no" vote on SB 106 means you’ll be voting "yes" to bodily freedom and "yes" to safe and legal abortions.

Katie Daniels

Monroe Township