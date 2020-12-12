Letter: Questions Texas amicus

Questions Texas amicus

Dear Editor:

As a conservative and a Republican, I was very disappointed to see Congressman Scott Perry sign his name to the amicus in support of Texas’ Supreme Court litigation.

We can agree that it was an error for the state Supreme Court to allow mail-in ballots to be counted if they were received after 8 p.m.; however, the number of ballots in question was much smaller compared to Biden’s margin of victory — a margin that has not changed despite repeated attempts by the Trump campaign and others to have ballots discarded.

All allegations related to misconduct by local election officials in Pennsylvania have not stood up in court. Every allegation in the Texas suit has already been part of other litigation against the election result, and those cases have also been dismissed.

Texas’ case is quite evidently a cynical exercise doomed to fail, yet win or lose will continue to degrade public trust in our institutions and the peaceful transfer of power. To be a conservative means to tell people the truth, even when they don’t want to hear it. To stand against the mob.